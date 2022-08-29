Actress Joselyn Dumas has released a candid photo showing her flawless face without make-up

The movie A-lister uploaded the image on Instagram sporting a T-shirt over what appears to be skintight leggings that firmly held her curves

Fans who trooped to the comment section of her post expressed admiration for her unblemished beauty

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has delivered a candid Instagram photo flaunting her unblemished skin and curves in a fitting outfit.

The actress sported a T-shirt over what appeared to be skintight leggings that firmly held her curves.

In the shot seen by Legit.ng on her Instagram account, the actress is seen without make-up.

Netizens gush over actress Joselyn Dumas. Photo credit: joselyn_dumas

Source: UGC

The attention-grabbing image has erupted a stir beneath her post, with celebrities in the entertainment industry and fans complimenting her looks.

Read comments of netizens praising the spotless beauty of Joselyn Dumas below:

Giannocaldwell commented:

"And you haven’t hit me up yet knowing you are in town."

Chichi.yakubu said:

"Shake it up! We see you werrrrking, and it’s beautiful to watch."

Bytalata commented:

"Hot girl Samantha."

Iam_joe_trouble001 said:

"My everyday crush."

Shoppypee commented:

"So Beautiful."

Belove01 said:

"Good looking."

Source: YEN.com.gh