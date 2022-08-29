Usher, Tiffany Haddish excite fans with steamy performance in Las Vegas

Celebrated musician Usher and comedian Tiffany lit up the internet after they performed a steamy dance for the fans

Tiffany Haddish wrapped Usher in her legs around the singer as he was performing at a concert in Las Vegas

The viral video has caused a buzz on social media with fans demanding more performances from the entertainers

American singer Usher has excited fans after his steamy performance with American actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Singer Usher and comedian Tiffany Haddish excited fans with a steamy performance in Las Vegas. Photo: Tifanny Haddish, @dredog1911, Usher.

Source: UGC

Usher, Tifanny steamy dance

Comedian Haddish got up close and personal with Usher in a dance that has caused a lot of buzz on social media.

The viral video showed Haddish wrapping her legs around the musician during a performance that was highly appreciated by fans. Their performance thrilled many fans at the concert which got many people talking on social media.

Tiffany was seen wearing a spearkling yellow dress, as Usher was seen wearing a shiny jacket and a pair of black jeans trousers.

Instagram user @dredog1911 uploaded the steamy video.

See the video below:

Fans reactions

@mrclean10 wrote:

"The show was lit."

@mixedboy wrote:

"I gotta get back!"

@panamashanderson wrote:

"I love this lol."

Source: YEN.com.gh