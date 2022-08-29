Davido's politician uncle Senator Adeleke is known for his happy dancing and despite emerging the governor-elect of Osun state, it hasn't changed him

In a video sighted online, the dancing senator was seen with other men on stage who laughed as he stepped forward to dance

On sighting the video, Davido shared the clip on his Instagram story channel and lovingly hailed his favourite uncle

Davido's favourite uncle, Senator Adeleke aka the dancing senator has stirred huge reactions with a video of him that went viral.

The dancing senator, as he is fondly called, in the video, was on a stage with other men, presumably politicians and as the music came on, he started dancing.

Senator Adeleke shows off new moves on stage Photo credit: @davido/@krakstv

Source: Instagram

While the people around cheered and laughed, Adeleke moved forward, threw his hands over his head and turned around like a ballerina before going back to his spot.

Watch the video below:

Davido reacts

As expected, the singer shared the clip on his Instagram story channel and hailed his uncle accordingly.

He wrote:

"Your excellency!!! The governor!!!"

See the post below:

Davido hails uncle after seeing his dancing video Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to the dancing senator's video

etimeffiong:

"You’ve got to give it to Senator Adeleke for his consistency."

kountnoir:

"This man got happiness and good vibes in his dna."

sabinadgreat:

"This man’s got steps! Like no jokes! His balance and control is something else! "

kla_usmatt:

"Una sure say no be that TikTok uncle Dey teach this man dance steps?"

marvtech_:

"I swear if to say this daddy no get money e go dey do skit for insta… such a lovely man."

shemisjewelry:

"This man can't have high BP lailai... He is always so happy and cheerful like a child with no worries He got me laughing out loud."

bb_exquisite:

"Strip*pers moveremaining pole to finish am"

