Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy in a video, was spotted cleaning the gutters of Ashaiman in a white T-Shirt

The musician did the commendable act as part of giving back to the community and mobilised folks to help clean the community

The video got Ghanaians talking, with many wondering why he wore a white T-shirt and gave interesting opinions on the act

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, as part of his Ashaiman To The World Festival, mobilised peeps to do a clean-up exercise in the town. The concert/festival is scheduled to happen on September 3rd, 2022

The act is a way of giving back to the community that helped mold him into who he is today. Stonebwoy took an active part in the clean-up exercises and helped desilt gutters.

Photo: Stonebwoy Cleaning Gutters Source: stonebwoy, utv

Source: UGC

One peculiar aspect of the clean-up exercises that caught the attention of folks was the fact that Stonebwoy was cleaning gutters in a white outfit.

Netizens were perplexed when they saw the musician deep in the trenches digging out waste in the white attire and wondered why he did not wear something different or whether there was a motive behind him wearing the apparel. Others, however, commended him for the noble act.

Social Media Reactions

cand_ace901 said:

"Yh he knows where he came from."

kwakuagenda wrote:

"He’s always doing this, this is not the first time. He’s just a man for the people and the people love him ❤️Ashaiman till casket ."

semebia_ wondered:

"White shirt for clean up anyways great job Bhim."

byytay wrote:

"Good good good…❤️ he’s gonna stain his white top though.he should have worn a dark color top"

asanteboatengrichard reacted:

"Leadership by example !! Well Done Bhim Boss "

trg_nanakofi_wealth was concerned:

"No gloves no nose mask."

