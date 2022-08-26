The world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk, has ruffled feathers by claiming that the global low birth rate poses a bigger risk to civilisation than global warming

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050

According to United Nations, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has sounded an alarm over the dwindling birth rates seen globally.

Elon Musk (l) world population (r). Photos: Elon Musk, Getty Images.

Musk says global warming not very risky

According to Musk, the problem poses a bigger risk to civilisation than global warming, which he said is also a big risk.

"Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming. Mark these words," he said in a tweet on August 26.

"And I do think global warming is a major risk," he added.

India projected to surpass China as world’s most populous country

According to United Nations, the global population is projected to reach 8 billion on November 15, 2022, and India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

According to the world body organisation, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

World population now at 8 billion people

As of now, the world population stands at 8 billion people.

World Population Prospects 2022 also states that fertility has fallen markedly in recent decades for many countries.

Some of Elon's followers agreed with him while others would simply have none of it. Below are some of their comments:

Jonas⚡️

"Yes but kids are a challenge."

frönk

@dhomochameleon

Global population is increasing by 1.1% per year and we’re projected to hit 8.5 billion by 2030.

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley:

"Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of Education on this issue."

@SweetSoul007:

"Don't worry about it, India and Chine are here."

Kevin Svenson:

"Elon Musk says the biggest threat to humanity is a population collapse. So ... my dudes. Let's get to work. Yeah. Make Lord Musk proud."

Al-truism:

"Which low birth rates u talkong about. dont u see india africa and indonesia?"

ES1

@edgeseekr1:

Aren't we at like 4 billion? Think we're okay there brah...........

Abdominales a los 40:

"Nigeria and India disagree."

