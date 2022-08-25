Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Cross is in a jubilatory mood after finally getting his international passport

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, has taken to his social media page to celebrate finally getting his international passport back.

The reality TV star couldn't contain his joy as he celebrated by giving thanks to God for finally getting his passport back after going 7 weeks without it and being restricted from travelling outside Nigeria.

Cross shared a video on his Snapchat handle just moments after his international travel documents were delivered to him, saying no one can deny him of his progress; they can only delay him.

See the video below:

Time to move out

Cross, however, after announcing that he has finally gotten back his passport, shared another post to allay fears of him planning to relocate away abroad.

This thought seemed implanted because of his statement during his first announcement video where he said, 'time to move out.

In the second post, he tried to clarify what he meant by his earlier statement, he wrote saying:

"Lol pls, I'm not leaving Nigeria oooo we die here. I'm happy cuz I can now travel, that's y. 7 weeks without your passport is very annoying."

