AKA has taken to his timeline to share that he's not interested in joining the trending rap battle among Mzansi rappers

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was responding to a fan who asked him to drop a diss track in response to Big Zulu's diss track titled 150 Bars

The likes of Kwesta and K.O have dropped their own diss track in response to Nkabi but AKA made it clear that he is sitting this one out

AKA has shared that he's not interested in joining the trending rap battle. The rapper took to his timeline to respond to a fan who asked him to drop a response to Big Zulu's diss track, 150 Bars.

AKA has shared that he's not interested in joining the ongoing rap battle. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: UGC

Nkabi released the fire tune last Friday, August 19, and it has been viewed over a million times on YouTube since it dropped. In the track, the Mali Eningi hitmaker disses popular Mzansi rappers including AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Kwesta and Duncan, among others.

Kwesta and K.O have responded to Big Zulu via dope diss tracks of their own. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan, Supa Mega made it clear that he's sitting this one out.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Fela In Versace hitmaker shared that he's currently focused on making music that appeals to his loyal fans named the Megacy.

AKA's fans applauded their fave and agreed that he made a good choice because he's had a fair share of beefs in the local hip-hop industry.

@SA_promoterz wrote:

"Well done brother!!!"

@sewelankoana said:

"Tell them you don’t need beef to push your album sales."

@highbars1 commented:

"I mean I understand ngoba Dust to Dust graved you. We will allow you to sit down and recover chief."

@Nayyyyy21438617 wrote:

"I am so happy that you've outgrown such, Supermega."

@LMkonqo added:

"By the way Composure still slaps hard."

