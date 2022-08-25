Miss England finalist Melisa Raouf, 20, is the first finalist in the pageant's history to go bare-faced

Raouf will now compete alongside 40 other women to be crowned Miss England after wowing with her make-up-free look

She said she is looking to eliminate the 'toxic' narrative around social media filters and makeup

A politics student competing in the finals of the Miss England contest has become the first make-up-free beauty queen in the pageant's 94-year history.

Melisa Raouf becomes first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant. Photo: Kam Murali.

Source: UGC

According to Mirror, Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, impressed the judges in London during the semi-finals on Monday, August 22, after taking to the catwalk without any cosmetics.

Melisa to inspire other ladies to go natural

She now hopes to inspire other women to feel comfortable within their own natural skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Daily Mail reports that Melisa was left stunned when she landed a place in the Miss England final

She said:

"It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so."

The beauty explained that she has never been a fan of cosmetics.

"When I started wearing make-up at a young age, I never felt comfortable in my own skin," she explained.

Melisa said she took the unusual step of entering the competition bare-faced in a bid to promote inner beauty in an age of social media obsession.

According to Melisa, she has since received many messages from girls telling her she's made them feel more confident in themselves.

Lady's makeup look causes stir

A young lady looked quite stunning in her traditional ensemble for an occasion, but her makeup has elicited reactions from netizens on social media.

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng on Atinkanews, she is seen sitting on a bed in a room while a makeup artist applies beauty-enhancing products to her face.

The short clip showing the lady's elated demeanour after the artist finished making her up has gained reactions from netizens.

The footage has raked in more than 2,000 views. One person who saw the video wondered if the artist was paid for the work.

Source: YEN.com.gh