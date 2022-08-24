Meghan Markle narrated a story of how a fire started in their room just as her 3-year-old son Archie was going to take a nap

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed a horrific moment when a fire broke out in her son's room while in South Africa.

Meghan Markle narrates a scary moment when a fire broke out in her son's nursery. Photo: Elle magazine.

Source: UGC

Meghan noted that her son was only four and a half months old when the incident happened.

They had travelled to South Africa; her nanny was from Zimbabwe, and she loved carrying Archie on her back.

When they landed, the young boy was whisked away to the house they would call home while they were in the country.

The Duchess recalled finishing her speech to girls and women when she was told that a fire broke out in her son's nursery.

Luckily her nanny had decided to get a snack for her son before she put Archie down for a nap, and she further noted that everyone was in tears after the incident.

