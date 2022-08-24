Celebrated dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has disclosed that he has no qualms with Tinny, however, has no plans of working with him

In a recent interview, he explained that his main focus is his upcoming album and a song which is yet to release soon

Many music lovers have commended the 'Therapy' hitmaker's maturity in responding to Tinny's insults

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has emphasised that he has no plans on working with veteran rapper, Tinny.

Tinny and Stonebwoy. Photo Source: @bardmantinny

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker blatantly said that he doesn't want to collaborate with the 'Makola Kwakwe' crooner.

In the interview, he said,

“I don’t think I would want to work with him now, truth be told. I am sorry how they [the media] are going to turn this around.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His remarks come at the back of Tinny calling Stonebwoy a fool for allegedly settling his GH₵ 2000 debt.

Explaining why he chose to go with that decision, he said that he wants to focus on his upcoming album.

Stonebwoy added that currently, he is not jumping onto any song with any other artiste, hence no features in the time being. He further explained that since he dropped his latest banger, ‘Therapy’, under Defjam Records, he hasn't dropped any other song.

He hinted that he would be dropping another song soon, and it is titled, ‘Gidigba’, and that is his main focus for now.

Stonebwoy is partaking on a media tour to promote his much-anticipated concert ‘Ashaiman to da World’ Festival.

The event is set to take place on September 3, 2022, at Sakasaka Park in the heart of Ashaiman, where he grew up.

Some reactions from Netizens on Stonebwoy refusing to work with Tinny

eyram_vibez said:

My love for you is endless @stonebwoy ❤️ You are on of the intelligent musicians I have come across.You know how to answer questions that are sometimes asked to put you in problem

r_o_a_r_00 said:

Just hit him straight!! …you’re not doing it …Everything shows he never liked u

khalifa_ozokwor:

Stonebwoy don’t entertain Tinny anymore

Stonebwoy celebrates birthday at Davido's O2 concert

The Dancehall musician gave a good account of himself as he performed at Davido's concert at the 02 Arena.

Stonebwoy joined the Nigerian superstar on stage to entertain the packed-to-capacity crowd. They performed Stonebwoy's Activate.

In a video from the concert which has been shared on Instagram page @sammykaymedia, Stonebwoy was seen dressed in an all-white outfit. Davido had a similar style.

After delivering his performance, Davido used the opportunity to celebrate him on stage with the crowd.

Source: YEN.com.gh