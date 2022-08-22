Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shook social media after a video of him performing in a peculiar outfit surfaced

Black Sherif wore huge, yellow cargo pants and a tight body con top while he danced energetically on stage

His outfit had folks on social media talking as they questioned his fashion choices and wondered why he wore such a dress

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has stirred massive reactions on social media after he was spotted doing an energetic dance in an outfit many classified as weird.

The young superstar wore oversized yellow cargo pants and a tight body con top, giving him a rather feminine look.

Photo: Black Sherif Source: AsieduMends

Source: UGC

Black Sheriff at the Detty Rave show, which took place on the UCC campus over the weekend.

Aside from his dress code, many netizens were impressed with Black Sherif's performance as they marvelled at his dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The young musician is having a good year after releasing numerous hit records. He has wowed crowds with his energetic stagecraft and keeps soaring higher.

Ghanaians React To Black Sherif's Fashion Style

KojoWud_ said:

"you become celeb de3 every dressing makes sense."

DenzineDenniz was in love with the outfit:

"His fashion sense is different and I love it."

kojokhali1z also wrote:

"if ebi Eugene wey wear this a like trolling paaa as ebi blacko dierr agenda boys jie demma eye ."

Truth_nyamedoba also reacted:

"Mmmmmm let me reserve my comments about the dress."

frankshakes also commented:

"The dressing de3, we go talk about am later ."

Benedytte could not stop laughing:

"you people carry the fashion go oo …wey women body-con top this ?? "

Black Sherif thrills US crowd without being there

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian musician Black Sherif thrilled a huge crowd at the 'Its About Time Concert', which took place in the U.S without being there.

The young superstar's 'Kwaku The Traveler' song had fans cheering loudly at the show, although he was not present.

Videos from the concert spread across social media, and Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing Black Sherif's international appeal get stronger.

Source: YEN.com.gh