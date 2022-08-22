Popular Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, is the latest Nigerian celebrity landlord, and he is gushing over his huge achievement

The movie star took to his Instagram page to thank the Lord after and showed off his new and lovely mansion

A number of Nosa's celebrity colleagues and fans have trooped to the comments section of the post to drop their congratulatory messages

Ace Nigerian actor, Nosa Baba Rex, is the latest landlord in town, and he is thankful for the ground-breaking achievement.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page to share a photo of the new mansion with his numerous followers and announce the amazing thing God did in his life.

Nosa Rex celebrates wedding anniversary

It was a double celebration for the actor today, August 22, as he had earlier announced that he is celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Deborah.

He showered praises on his beloved wife in the beautiful photo she shared on Instagram.

Check out the post about his new mansion below:

Nigerians congratulate him

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Nosa Rex's post about his new mansion and showered him with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Alexxekubo:

"Now this is what i’m talking about, congrats bro. Well deserved."

Divalioussophy1:

"Congrats dear!!! Well deserved."

Yomicasual:

"Now this is the real big boy! Congratulations bro."

Laclassozougwu:

"Congratulations bro. More blessings to ur home."

Sirgodson12:

"Congratulations my brother, you deserve it."

Gp_prosper:

"Silent achiever congrats blood. Our home."

Actor Nosa Rex and wife welcome baby boy

Nosa Rex and his wife shared the good news with fans on social media after they welcomed a baby boy.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos of himself with his heavily pregnant wife in lovely baby bump snaps.

He then shared the great news of how they are now parents to a baby boy. The excited actor noted that it was the best news ever as he thanked Jesus. Nosa also added that his wife and child are doing fine.

