Former Zora thespians Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho welcomed their adorable daughter months ago, and the two have been fawning over her ever since

The infant also trended when her mother showcased her adorable hair, and fans noted the little girl had hair goals

The former Tahidi High actress recently shared a cute video where she was bonding with her child sweetly

Former Zora actress Jackie Matubia has shared a lovely clip where she holds and kisses her infant daughter.

Jackie Matubia shares sweet time with her infant child. Photo: Jackie Matubia.

Matubia shares cute clip with daughter

The gorgeous actress shared the video of her carrying and kissing the little girl on her Instastory.

Matubia has not yet shared her daughter's face on social media, but fans could only imagine just how cute she is.

The mother of two always gives her fans a glimpse of her private life on social media, and it's no wonder her fans love her.

Matubia and newborn are goals

Donning casual clothes while taking care of her child, the thespian looked in love with her little child.

She had dressed the infant in a cute warm yellow romper and only allowed us to see her backside.

Parents of the thespian adore the sweet child, too, as they visited Matubia immediately after she gave birth.

While snapping her parents, who bonded with their grandchild, netizens noted that the former Tahidi High actress had a stunning home.

At some point, the thespian's dad and mum, who had sat on different couches, got too busy on their phones, and she was puzzled by their behaviour. "

Get your folks smart phones they said...now this is how we chill," she captioned the video of her mum and dad.

