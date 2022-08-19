On Friday, July 29, 2022, Tracey Boakye tied the knot with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah at an internet-breaking wedding

The Kumawood actress shared a video of herself and her husband boarding a flight to their honeymoon destination on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

In a recent update, she shared a video of them having fun at the poolside with a caption reflecting how lucky she is as a woman

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been the talk of the town after her internet-breaking wedding in July. The movie producer and her husband are in Dubai for their honeymoon, and she has not ceased to keep her fans updated about her lovey-dovey trip.

The actress shared a video of herself and her husband eating and drinking a cocktail at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge poolside on her Instagram account. In the video that emerged online, a happy Tracey was seen feeding her husband. The couple looked relaxed and very happy in the video.

Tracey Boakye took advantage of her situation to remind her followers of her status.

“Young, Rich and Smart. When God blesses you with everything: beautiful kids, good health, God-fearing husband @badufrank, money, houses, cars, natural body, handsome husband, etc..” a part of her caption read.

Ending her caption with a prayer, she wrote:

“At 31 years, this is how you live your life. May favour locate us all in Jesus’ name.”

Tracey Boakye's fans react to honeymoon video

Her video left many gushing and tapping into her blessings.

Tracey Boakye cuts big cake at bridal shower Ghanaian actress

Tracey Boakye celebrated getting hitched at her bridal shower as she excitedly cut a big cake. Her friends were at the event to support her.

Tracey announced that she was getting married on her social media page a few days ago, and it stirred up excitement and anticipation amongst Ghanaians who looked forward to the event.

Tracey has been all smiles since the announcement and could not hide her joy at her bridal shower as the invited guests cheered her on and celebrated her.

