Ghanaian singer, King Promise, thrilled his mother, Angela Quaye, with some of his smashing hit songs at his birthday party

The party saw many celebrants come through to celebrate the 27-year-old as he turned a year older in grand style

Many have admired how his mother supports her son in his music career as she sang along word for word to songs he performed that night

Ghanaian singer, King Promise, got his mother, Angela Quaye, on the dancefloor dancing with so much enthusiasm at his birthday party.

King Promise and mother, Angela Quaye. Photo Source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

King Promise celebrated his 27th birthday on August 16, 2022, in grand style as he shut down Bloom Bar, Osu, with a massive concert.

Many celebrities thronged the venue to party with the 'Ginger' hitmaker as he turned a year older. Some celebrities include; Mr Eazi, Sarkodie, KOD, and many others.

One video caught the attention of many, and it was King Promise's mother taking over the dancefloor. The proud mother couldn’t get enough of her son’s performance as he sang one of his hit songs, 'Slow Down'.

She sang word for word as she showed incredible dance moves and connected with her son with hand gestures and eye contact as he performed.

Mrs Quaye wore a striped red and white shirt. She paired it with a white pair of trousers. Her hair was held in a ponytail which had an afro wig attached to the end. Her makeup was flawless and highlighted her beautiful facial features.

Video warms many hearts on social media

naa_ashiefia:

The way he looks at the mum when performing, and the way the mum is enjoying and singing nu .ah Ey3f3oooo yehowah may our children bring us joy and laughter.

nana_akyeamaa_kwarteng:

She is so beautiful

freddy_cole:

May our children bring us joy!

loretta_adjei_:

Proud mother, may we make our mothers proud

efyaboakye:

So beautiful

amyowusu02:

If your mum can jam to your music this way then you are going places.proud moments of a mother

obaa_pa_zuzu:

He looks like his mum wooow oo❤️❤️

eleaseabg:

Is the way he only looks at his mummy for me soo cute

kiari_elsewhere_:

They look alike ooh

Mr Eazi, others storm King Promise's 27th birthday party

King Promise turned 27 years old on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. As it has become the norm, the singer shared photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Subsequently, the Chop Life singer had a birthday bash organised in his honour. The party held at Bloom Bar saw family and friends coming through to support him. He also had a number of fans coming through.

Among the notable faces spotted at the party were Sarkodie, Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, and France Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé, among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh