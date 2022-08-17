Drake's feminine hands left scores of his fans giggling after a video of his 'pretty' hands surfaced on the timeline

The world-renowned rapper shared a short clip showing off his iced-out watch and diamond ring but peeps decided to focus on his hands

Many of the superstar's fans hilariously shared that they thought his hands were a woman's hands because there's nothing "masculine" about them

Drake's "pretty" hands have left social media users laughing out loud. The world-renowned rapper took to his timeline to show off his blinging watch and ring but his fans decided to focus on his hands.

Drake's feminine hands left his fans giggling. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: UGC

The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a short clip showing off his new iced-out timepiece and diamond ring on his Instagram stories. One of the superstar's fans took the clip and re-shared it on Twitter. The tweep captioned her post:

"Drake hands look like he's never touched an inconvenience in his life."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other social media users took to the tweep's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their hilarious views on Drake's hands.

@stef_j_30 said:

"Nothing masculine about that hand at all."

@boblarney wrote:

"Lol definitely never washed dishes...changed a tyre...nothing."

@Nogames_X commented:

"I thought this was a shorty hand, baby smooth hands, Lmao."

@_azucarnegra_ said:

"Wow, his hands are lowkey mad pretty."

@sariahjanae_ wrote:

"I dead thought this was a woman his hands are so pretty."

@YuFoundNemo added:

"I thought this was a woman showing off her engagement ring, his hands are mad dainty."

Drake vibes to Burna Boy's Last Last

Still in a related story about the top entertainer, Legit.ng reported that Canadian rap star Drake appeared to have caught the Last Last bug as he was seen jamming to the track.

The rapper shared a video on his Instastory channel that captured the moment he enjoyed the song off Burna Boy’s Love, Damini album.

Social media users couldn’t help but react, with some hilariously noting that foreign artistes will soon start begging Burna Boy for features.

Source: Briefly.co.za