Nigerian music star Davido despite his many achievements in the industry, is still hungry for more success

This comes as Davido, in a video, said he doesn’t rush and is happy with what he has, but he knows he is aiming for the top

The video has stirred reactions from many of the singer’s fans and followers, with some feeling motivated

DMW label boss and singer Davido, in a video, shared a statement that has served as a motivation for many.

Despite his many achievements, the singer said he is still hungry for more as he disclosed that he knows his spot is at the top.

Davido says he knows there is something else waiting for him.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in the video, Davido said:

“But I know with my life, I know say where I dey go, e dey up, so I don’t want to rush. So the place I am now, five bedrooms, nice studio, elevator, chilled But I know there is something else waiting for me. So I don't want to rush.”

See the video below:

Fans react to the video of Davido wanting more

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of the singer's fans and followers. See them below:

_mezrosee:

"I’m also going up in my life."

tope._._:

"Me sef don't want to rush o o."

entloaded_dot_com:

"He is such a nice and humble guy, loved by many and hated by few."

macy__stephens:

"Him dey expect something huge . Dottebayo."

black_goddes001:

"See davido saying he still has where he is going and me I never even reach anywhere God abeg the pressure is getting worser."

quiddyofficial:

"Moving at your own pace is pure vibes! No pressure! No negativity! Just you and your journey! It gets better!"

