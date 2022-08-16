Will Smith Still Recovering From Chris Rock Oscar Slap Saga, Turns to Wife Jada Pinkett for Strength
- Will Smith is focusing on his marriage with beloved spouse Jada Pinkett Smith after the infamous incident with Chris Rock
- Assaulting Chris Rock at an auspicious live event cost the American movie star Will Smith a lot, including a decade-long ban from the Oscars
- Will Smith is not entirely in despair as his wife Jada Smith recently tagged along on a trip to Malibu
Will Smith's hit Chris Rock global live event has had lasting effects on his life. The King Richard actor seems to be putting his energies into his marriage after the Oscar debacle with Chris Rock.
Will Smith has been open about how he felt after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscar stage. Fans of Will Smith have been interested in knowing how he is moving forward after the altercation with Chris Rock almost ruined his career.
Will Smith focused on family and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith
According to GeoTV, a source told PEOPLE Magazine that Will is managing his time well as he is focusing on Jada. Will Smith reportedly said that he is still close with Jada is they always " back each other up ", rubbishing any divorce rumour.
Will Smith is also thankful that Jada Smith always stays on his side. Will's decision to hit Chris Rock had the internet divided with reactions, but fans remain in support of Will with words of comfort in his video addressing the situation.
@olivia_d_robinson commented:
"You are still my man, you have given us decades of excellence it was obvious you were out of character and everyone is allowed to make mistakes and have mishaps nobody is perfect "
@aunt_nickie commented:
"You are still loved, wanted, & have tremendous value my friend!"
@visionaryjheri commented:
"We are nowhere near as mad at you as you are at yourself. Take it easy, boss. Life is about forgiveness. This is forgivable. Hold your head up. You didn’t kill nobody, you admitted you were wrong, I still got nothin but love for you "
@sunsoakt commented:
"If you punish yourself, the world will. Forgive yourself. We already have."
Chris not planning to reach out to Will after his public apology for Oscars slap
Legit.ng previously reported that Chris Rock does not plan on reaching out to Will Smith after the actor made a public apology months after the infamous Oscar Awards slap.
According to Daily Mail, a source revealed that the 57-year-old comedian is in no mood to rekindle their friendship with Will.
The source further disclosed that Chris views the public apology to him as a bid by the 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor to repair his public image.
Source: Briefly.co.za