Kelly Rowland recently left her millions of followers gasping for air with her princess-inspired look

The former Destiny's Child star looked all kinds of royal in a stylish and elegant figure-hugging dress

Social media users couldn't get enough of the star's look as they flooded her timeline with praise

Kelly Rowland is the queen she thinks she is. The stunner reminded her fans why she is still regarded as the most beautiful member of the award-winning girl group Destiny's Child with her recent posts.

Kelly Rowland left her followers drooling when she posted saucy pictures online.

The Dilemma hitmaker headed to her social media pages to post saucy snaps. The stunner looked all kinds of elegant in the figure-hugging dress that showed off her curves. The star showed the right amount of skin in the gorgeous dress.

Kelly Rowland's fans and followers took to her Twitter page to rave about the star's look. Fans spoke in one voice and agreed that she ate and left no crumbs. Others couldn't help but notice that she looked like the famous Princess Tiana from the movie The Princess and the Frog.

@03Bisola said:

"Have South Africans made her an honorary South African? I see she has a lot of fans from there."

@_xoxo_maris_ added:

"She’d be perfect for the role of Tiana in a live-action remake."

@emilynick1 wrote:

"But Queen do u age backwards or ur a vampire from a different planet ."

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin break internet with dance video

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with an amazing dance clip. The US singer and the young American actress mixed a bit of acting with cool dance moves in the trending clip.

The Shade Room took to Instagram and re-posted the epic clip of the two superstars. It was originally posted on TikTok. The outlet captioned the video:

"Let me find out #KellyRowland and #MarsaiMartin are the new duo we never knew we needed when it comes to the TikTok trends!"

Impressed social media users took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many of them shared that they thought that Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin were really hitting each other.

