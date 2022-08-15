Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, had his Bugatti Chiron bumped into by a Lamborghini Urus driver

The expensive luxury car crash happened outside the Reggaeton star's new restaurant in Miami on its opening night

Bad Bunny's Chiron costs an eye-watering N1.2b, and Lamborghini's best-selling Urus SUV retails for N113.6m

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had a terrible opening night at his Miami restaurant when his Bugatti Chiron was knocked.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny recently had his Bugatti Chiron involved in a fender bender. Image: Netcarshow / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to RoadandTrack, the incident happened on Thursday, August 11, and the other car involved in the low-speed crash outside the establishment was a Lamborghini Urus.

The cars were in a valet line, and the overzealous Urus driver nudged the Italian SUV into the rear of the Chiron in full view of a hundred or so people in a viral video posted on YouTube.

The party continued despite the mishap, but it does question whether this is one of the priciest fender benders of all time, as the Chiron is worth N1.2b and the Urus N113.6m. Luckily, both cars are insured.

Source: Briefly.co.za