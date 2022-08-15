Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage has sparked reactions over a revealing outfit she rocked at an event

The video showed an excited Somebody Son’s crooner rocking a black outfit as she showed off some part of her backside

Many netizens have since taken to the comment section to react to the video as they dragged her for the outfits

Barely a few days after a video of Tiwa Savage saying that her hit song Somebody’s Son was about Jesus Christ, the singer has sparked reactions with her outfit at an event.

The video showed the Nigerian music star rocking a revealing black outfit as she showed a side view of her bumbum.

Tiwa Savage rocks black outfit. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa cared less about what many would say as she was seen laughing as she showed off her outfit.

See the video below:

Many react as Tiwa Savage rocks a revealing outfit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many netizens online, see them below:

ugorjiceejay:

"See person wey write a song for Jesus."

ilesanmi.dammy:

"I won't be surprised if we see another se*tape"

jojo2mil:

"See person wey say Jesus give am inspiration."

olawealth_makeover:

"Too much money and fame dey mk dere head dey turn upside down."

manirex_223:

"Later u go say dem wan blackmail you ."

indomie101:

"Weytin you Dey block ?.. I don see everything already."

princeemmy047:

"I too love this girl in particular."

the_lagoscraftsman:

"Eheya! Omo ALASHO don later dey wear AKISA."

samechase:

"See fresh yansh God ."

omotowunmee:

"Auntie Tiwa, is the drug affecting you? Take it easy ooo."

hrhsimiarinola:

"Tiwa is going through Mid-life crisis nobody can tell me otherwise."

Tiwa Savage says she was referring to Jesus in Somebody's Son

In a previous report, Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage gave details about her hit song ‘Somebody’s Son’ released in 2021.

Tiwa, who was one of the headliners at the BudXLagos FIFA Kick-Off Concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos, during her performance, paused to tell her fans the story behind the song.

The Nigerian music star who featured American singer Brandy on the hit song said she was referring to Jesus Christ, adding that everyone was looking for him.

Source: Legit.ng