US rapper The Game has dropped a new song in which he takes shots at award-winning rapper Eminem's daughter, wife and rap career

The Black Slim Shady is part of The Game's new album Drillmatic that reportedly dropped on Friday, 12 August

Hip-hop heads claimed the song is part of The Game's strategy to boost his album sales, adding that he recorded the diss track for clout

The Game has released a new album featuring a 10-minute diss track directed at Eminem. The Black Slim Shady is part of the US rapper's Drillmatic album which dropped on Friday, 12 August.

The Game is set to drop Eminem's diss track ‘The Black Slim Shady’. Image: @losangelesconfidential, @eminem

RapTV took to Twitter to share the news about The Game's new project. The outlet's followers, who have already listened to the track, shared that The Game disses the Slim Shady hitmaker about his daughter, mom, wife and his rap career.

Hip-hop heads took to the outlet's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the song. Some claimed The Game recorded the joint for clout as he want to boost his album's sales.

@Business_ManCEO wrote:

"Dude ranked Eminem #4 in his top ten rappers list and now he's dissing him for clout."

@C_Quarantino commented:

"@Eminem about to reduce this man to a demo."

@CursiveThought said:

"No Cap, The Game went in on this. Game touched every aspect of Em’s career. His daughter, his mom, his wife, etc. I wasn’t expecting it but, he def went harder than anyone else who too a shot at Em."

@Kane3052 commented:

"Didn’t feel like much of a shot to me as there is no beef there, it’s not genuine. There’s no meaning behind it."

@SoundyNoble wrote:

"Isn't it funny how Eminem never started a rap beef but came out victorious? You prolly gon learn the hard way."

@madrid4life34 added:

"The Game's last album sales weren’t good. When Em has bad album sales, it’s normally a 200k 1st week. It's obvious Game needs some attention."

