Rapper Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy have all shown off matching tattoos on social media

This occurred following a wild night out where they all decided to get matching long-lasting inks

Fans have flocked to the internet to voice their opinions on the tattoos displayed by the talented artists

Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy recently sported matching tattoos to show off their friendship. The ink says "technically, we're here forever."

Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy have recently gotten matching tatts after a night out. Image: @Rap

Source: UGC

A photo featuring Kanye, Lil Uzi, and Lacy, as well as Los Angeles tattoo artist Mez Afram, is currently making the rounds. The viral image was taken in front of a mirror, with the three friends and other close people proudly showing off the friendship tattoo.

On Twitter, RapTV shared the following pic:

The relationship between the artists has always blossomed on the timeline. Ye recently praised Steve for his latest hit album, Gemini Rights. Upon its release a few weeks ago, he called the album beautiful, reports TMZ. and Uzi's friendship dates back several years.

Fans react to the tattoos, claiming Ye looks forced

@ProdByZAQQ said:

"I'm gonna get on to match"

@SheHatesAoki wrote:

"Ye is not proud of that tatto"

@ChefBoyarDeDe replied:

"Boy boutta regret that when the sun rise"

@OdomTrades shared:

"Kanye look like he’s the new addition to the crew and he’s trying to prove himself but in reality he still gets tucked in at night."

@sheluvkentrell_ posted:

"We don’t care sadly"

@c_thundaa added:

"Kanye loooking like a dad that was forced to do family bonding"

