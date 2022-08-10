Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have given up their never-ending search for a new home for their blended family.

Jennifer Lopez and hubby Ben Affleck to move into her old house remodelling. Photo: TMZ.

The couple will live in a place actress has called home for years.

According to TMZ, sources connected to the pair with direct knowledge confirmed they have decided to live in Jennifer's Bel-Air home, which she's owned since 2016.

But before that happens, there's gonna be a massive remodel so they can't move in for a long time.

Ben and Jen moved into James Packer's massive, N24 billion Bev Hills home back in June, but we're told they're renting until the remodel is complete.

Ben just listed his Pacific Palisades home this week for N15.7 billion, so apparently they all favoured her house as the family homestead.

As for Jen's estate, the main house is just shy of 14,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The remodel is reportedly extensive, so a lot could change. The estate is on 8 acres, so there's room to make it bigger.

Jen bought the house from Sela Ward for N10.5 billion and did an extensive remodel when she moved in.

They had been looking for a house for months but couldn't find anything they loved enough to buy.

Some of the homes were insanely expensive.

Jeniffer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married 4 months after engagement

Singer Jennifer Lopez (J'Lo) married her lover and American actor Ben Affleck in an adorable marriage ceremony out in the desert.

According to TMZ, the nuptials are officially on legal documents as a married couple as court papers revealed.

Jennifer and Affleck got their marriage licence out in the desert in Clark County in the US county of Nevada.

