Superstar rapper Sarkodie has been spotted having fun with one of his aunties at a recent family get-together

In a video on social media, the rapper and his auntie jammed to Camidoh's song, Sugarcane, with the auntie showing off some fine moves

The dance moves of Sarkodie's auntie have excited many people on social media who have described her as 'guy guy'

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has warmed hearts with a family moment with one of his aunties.

Sarkodie recently attended a family get-together which was to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of the rapper's grandmother.

At the family gathering, Sarkodie spent some time with one of his aunties who shares a striking resemblance with his mother.

Sarkodie danced with his auntie at family get-together Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhereofficial

In a video sighted on Instagram blog @ronnieiseverywhereofficial, Sarkodie was seen dressed in a white shirt. His auntie, also dressed in white, stood beside him.

Playing in the background was Camidoh's song, Sugarcane, which got the Highest rapper and his auntie jamming. While they shook their bodies to the music, Sarkodie turned into a hypeman for his auntie and started cheering her on.

Buoyed by the fans she was getting from her nephew, the elderly-looking woman decided to show off a few of the special dance moves she got. She jammed to the point of doing the two fingers in the air sign.

Her 'unbothered' dance moves excited Sarkodie who intensified the hype by starting shouts of 'give them, give them'.

Sarkodie's fans react

After seeing the video of their idol and his auntie, Sarkodie's fans have been excited. Below are some of the reactions they shared.

ghcelebshub_tv said:

"Ahomaso) raised to the power cubic square"

kunta_de_obed said:

"Oh this is where the “guy guy” came from ."

kin_nelly said:

"Oh now we know where the guy guy is from finally ."

ageeipappy said:

"I think our African rappers are introducing their mum‘s to the rap Game now ."

Photos of Sarkodie's son's room stirs reactions

A photo of Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, looking all dapper in his room, has surfaced online.

In the photo sighted by Legit.ng on the Instagram blog of Zionfelix, Michael Jnr leans against his wardrobe in his white T-shirt over a pair of short jeans.

And rocking a pair of white and blue Nike sneakers, Michael Junior makes a face as if he was forced to take the picture.

