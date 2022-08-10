Music producer IceBeatChillz has put together a mini-album titled Love is King all by himself to make a statement

The album contains seven songs and features Grammy-award-winning Jamaican dancehall artist Beenie Man and Wizkid's Starboy artiste, Terri

IceBeatChillz, a multi-instrumentalist, produced the entire body of Love is King and plays instruments such as piano, guitar and saxophone on many of the songs

Emerging Nigerian Afropop singer and producer, IceBeatChillz, born Saintly Emana, is living a divinely chosen part. Born into a family that owns a church, IceBeatChillz fell in love with hymns and beats very early in life.

He was the resident producer for Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are’s company until he met Pamela Graham, owner of Crystal Clear Records Company.

On Saturday, August 6, the musician debuted with a special event tagged Afro Got Soul: IceBeatChillz Live in Lagos to promote his upcoming mini-album, Love is King.

“I am just preparing myself just like a newborn baby. This is just the tip of the iceberg. EP is coming, this is to showcase the soul music of Afrobeats. I am a musician, people don’t really know me, this ‘Afro Got Soul’ night, the first episode is to showcase my brand as a full musician, someone that can play keys and still sing. I just want people to vibe along with us, while we work on the EP,” he said.

The mini-album, containing seven songs, features other artists, including Grammy-award-winning Jamaican dancehall artist Beenie Man and Wizkid's Starboy artiste, Terri.

As a musical prodigy, IceBeatChillz produces the entire body of Love is King and plays the instruments such as piano, guitar and saxophone on many of the songs as well.

Emerging out of a past of loneliness and wandering amidst a world of struggle and division, IceBeatChillz is gifting the world with a message of love..

“I sat down and saw that love is everything we ever needed in life. First of all, God himself is love, the woman that truly loves a man, surrenders everything, and believes so much in the man,” the singer said, adding, “Love is king, love leads, the love we have for each other is nothing less than the life that we live. I actually believe that we can still show love for one another regardless of our ethnic differences and diversities.”

Having begun his career as a music producer, IceBeatChillz has produced for several emerging Afrobeats artists, including award-winning Afro-Fuji artist Barry Jhay and recent Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, Tems.

