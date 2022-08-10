Cassper Nyovest had something to say about the latest music in the country and asked his supporters for their opinion

Rapper Cassper Nyovest wanted to know whether lyrics are still important in music or if things have changed for listeners

South African hip-hop fans were divided in their responses as many turned on Cassper's lyrical skills

Hip-hop head Cassper Nyovest is curious about the current state of South African music. The beloved musician Cassper Nyovest shared a tweet where he wonders if lyrics still matter.

Cassper Nyovest asked Mzansi if they still enjoy well-written music, a question which got a variety of responses from netizens. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest got a lot of responses from netizens who shared their opinions. Some peeps took the opportunity to criticize Cassper Nyovest's own lyrics.

Cassper Nyovest gets divided reaction to questioning new music

Cassper took to his Twitter to find out if people still enjoyed real lyrics and music. He wrote in a post:

"Are lyrics still a thing? Or its just vibes."

Peeps were happy to share their opinions, but many were divided. Some posted their favourite artists whose lyrical skills they enjoy. Others told Cassper that it all depended on the genre.

@luckyboy_lucky_ commented:

"For real hip-hop heads, lyrics will always be a thing."

@edit_youngsa commented:

"Well, unless you're still on that vibe of creating bubblegum music, the lyrics aren't good."

Another camp decided to share their opinion on Cassper's writing skills, especially his rapping on Siyathandana. Many people thought that Cassper should not be the person asking this as his lyrics are questionable.

@eyamiyonke commented:

"Lol this is funny coming from you."

@oabillionaire commented:

"Considering your verse on Siyathandana, I think it’s just vibes."

@gaboronekelets0 commented:

"You’re my fave neh, but not you my G. 'Lerato la 2 litre?' No."

@oAI_011 commented:

"I'm not even trolling or tryna be mean here but dawg. You're literally one of the worst lyricists in this country. You're the last person to say this, ditlhong Refiloe! Dithlong!!"

Cassper Nyovest says SA rappers must produce new music

Cassper Nyovest recently found inspiration in everything around him. First, he said he got inspiration for Fill Up 2022, and now he says Amapiano has inspired him to put out more rap music.

After Amapiano took over not only in South Africa but internationally, other SA music genres have suffered greatly as the genre is the focal point now.

One of the genres that people have ignored is hip hop. Seeing this as no weakness, hip-hop artist Cassper has urged rappers to release new music.

