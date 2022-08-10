Drake has taken to his timeline to share a stunning portrait of himself made by a local artist named Siphesihle Ntsungwana

The world-renowned superstar posted the portrait on his Instagram stories and it was reshared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter

South African social media users shared that Drake should just come to Mzansi already because he loves the country

Drake is in love with Mzansi. The world-renowned rapper took to his timeline to share his portrait made by a South African artist.

Drake shared a stunning portrait painted by a local artist. Image: @champagnepapi

The superstar took to his Instagram stories to post the portrait painted by Siphesihle Ntsungwana. He did not stop there but went on to make the portrait his profile picture on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reposted the Toosie Slide hitmaker's post. The SA blogger captioned the post:

"Drake shares a portrait made by Siphesihle Ntsungwana on his stories."

Tweeps took to Musa's comment section and shared that the Canadian artist should just come and stay in Mzansi because he has been showing the country's artists major love on social media.

@Subzero90713804 said:

"Honestly I wouldn't be shocked if I bumped into Drake on the streets at this point."

@lindz_makhoba wrote:

"He is getting closer and closer to SA, he is always welcomed anyways."

@maphini_mduduzi commented:

"Drake should just come and live in SA... Qha!"

@MnyikeloKhosa said:

"Drake needs to come to SA already."

@Sisipho_M20 wrote:

"He literally made the painting his profile picture on IG."

@urmajestyzee commented:

"This guy loves SA hey always showing love for the country, this is massive, we love it."

@ciasivan added:

"At this point we need to give him a South African name, Paballo would suit him."

