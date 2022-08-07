Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate Emmanuel Umoh has announced his entry into the landlords gang in Lagos

The reality star shared a video of the unfurnished interior of the building as he declared that it was high time he settled down

While many congratulated Emmanuel, others pointed out that he finally made something out of the money fans gave he and Liquorose while they wer dating

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Emmanuel Unoh has taken to social meia to show off his latest achievement, a new house.

The reality star who was heavily lampooned for allegedly cheating on Liquorose could not contain his excitement as he showed off the yet to be furnished interior of his new home.

The home boasts of several room, modern designs, a pool and a balcony view of the enviroment.

Emmanuel shows off as he becomes home owner Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr

Captioning the video, Emmanuel revealed that all that is left for him to do to cap his success is to get married.

Nigerians recact to Emmanuel's new win

this_islima:

"Fake relationship really helped this guy, shippers in okun ajah mud"

jeffryprettypretty:

"Congratulations to him."

domingo_loso:

"Congrats. A big one, to be property owner especially for Lagos is a huge achievement o."

oyinkansolarr:

"E reach to acquire a house . All those shippers and fans money no dey waste."

cieloboo_main:

"Where una dey see all this money"

lingeriebytemmy:

"The money the so called fans gave him did not go to waste"

iam_israel5:

"Shippers money didn't go to waste, congratulations."

main2dworld:

"Na cheating give am money to get this house "

cy.cintia:

"Now we understand why he kept faking the relationship to collect shippers money, finally paid off my guy"

Lady allegedly caught with Emmanuel opens up

The Liquorose and Emmanuel situation took a new turn when the lady involved identified as Precious took to social media with her own side of the story.

The young lady reached out to popular blogger Tosin Silverdam where she clarified that nothing happened between them in the room in Dubai.

She continued by saying that she and the reality star met on a boat cruise and they got talking after but he assured her that he was single at that time.

