Nigerian singer Portable has debuted a new dance move far from the regular that has got people talking on social media

In a video sighted online, the Zazu crooner had a mini dance off with another guy who immediately gave up when Portable fell to the floor

The singer acted like he was in a trance as he twisted and squirmed on the floor while many gathered to capture the moment on camera

Popular Nigerian singer Portable has in his usual controversial manner, sparked reactions on social media.

In a video sighted online, the Zazu crooner was seen in what seemed like a basketball court where he was supposed to be performing.

Nigerian sreact as Portable shows off new dance skills Photo credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

At the beginning of what started like a dance-off with another guy on the court, Portable fell to the floor, made weird hand signals before he started twisting and writhing like a worm.

The people seated around kept looking on during the display as cameramen closed in on the singer and captured the moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's display

winie_lawrence:

"See person husband "

precilala_chi_nma:

"E no get Watin una wan tell me this guy is possessed."

myonestop_shopng:

"I need this guy and Hermes to hook up in a musical video."

bhaddie_dee01:

"This guy no dey alright o, abeg make dem check am well."

angeezevents:

"Is this not kolomental like this wahala for those that like this guy "

ladyv_foods:

"They are asking what his doing but it will soon be a thing "

toyo_baeby:

"Did he fall under anointing or what"

