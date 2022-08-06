Emerging actor Dennis Fixon Laryea has recalled his humbling beginning with throwback images to inspire others

The actor, who doubles as a marketing manager, revealed that he used to receive around N2900 as a pupil teacher in 2011

Laryea added that he used to walk from Mamprobi to Accra daily to the Agbogbloshie Market, where the school was located, to teach these kids

Almost everyone has a humble beginning, and up-and-coming actor, Dennis Fixon Laryea, has shared how he elevated from a deprived past to a better place in life.

The emerging actor recalled his humble past via Twitter, where he shared that he used to receive a paltry GH¢60.00 as a pupil teacher.

Photo of actor Dennis Fixon Laryea. Credit: @fixondennis

Source: UGC

''In 2011, I was paid around GH¢60 as a pupil teacher. The money comes in GH¢1.00 notes hence looks plenty and was done via tabletop. The school was located at Agbogbloshie Market.

''I used to walk from Mamprobi to Accra [daily] to teach these kids,'' he recalled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Laryea, who doubles as a marketing manager, created a thread on Twitter to urge people to share similar stories to motivate others. His post garnered fewer comments with tons of reactions.

Read his account below:

Lady shares grass-to-grace story, says she's no longer a help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a young lady who shared the inspiring story of how she stopped being a house help and decided to invest in personal development.

According to the lady named Peace John, she was earning less than N3000 salary before she called it quits to become her own boss.

Peace said she had to leave the house help work because, at some points, she missed one of her examination papers in school.

She wrote:

"3 years ago I stopped being a house help. With less than N3,000 (approximately $6 at that time) a month as salary. To add to this misery, it was not even the salary that was my problem, but the hard labour that followed. I did it so that I could afford to pay for my fees back in college, but unfortunately I ended up missing some papers in my final exams because my college fees was not complete, I was really pained.

Source: YEN.com.gh