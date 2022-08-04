Congratulations are in order for ex-American president Barrack Obama who turned 61 today, Thursday, August 4

His wife, Michele, went on social media to pamper him with love while celebrating his special day

Michele noted that life with the politician keeps getting better every year; she said she is always proud of him

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has celebrated her husband, Barack Obama, on his 61st birthday.

Michelle Obama celebrates Barrack on his birthday. Photo: Michael Obama.

Source: UGC

On Thursday, August 4, sharing a sweet photo of the former president on her Instagram.

In her caption, Michelle noted that life with Obama keeps getting better with time.

The mother of two said she is always proud of her beloved husband.

"Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you," she wrote.

Barack Obama pens sweet message to wife Michelle

In a related story, Barack Obama celebrated his wife, Michelle, as she turned a year older.

The former first lady turned 58-year-old on Monday, January 17, and her husband could not forget to celebrate her on social media.

Obama shared a picture on social media of him kissing his wife on the cheek, with the two seemingly on holiday, if their background is anything to go by.

One could spot the sun setting in the background, showing how perfectly timed the snap was.

Michelle was holding a drink as she displayed a beautiful smile, delighted to be spending another birthday with her hubby.

In his caption, Obama reminded her that she was not only his wife but his partner and best friend.

"Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend," Obama wrote.

Source: TUKO.co.ke