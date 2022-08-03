Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj died at 64 in 2021 after a hit-and-run accident in February

Charles Polevich's, the driver who killed him, had run away and tampered with evidence before submitting himself to police

Polevich's has been sentenced to one year in prison and been handed a N2.1million fine

The driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad has been sentenced to one year in prison, it has been claimed.

Nicki Minaj’s and her dad Robert Maraj (l), while (r) is the man who killed him. Photo: TMZ.

Source: UGC

The Bang Bang rapper’s father, Robert Maraj, died last year following a hit-and-run accident in February, at the age of 64.

He was thought to be walking on Long Island when he was struck and was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Police officers were able to track the car down to Charles Polevich’s home using various pieces of video.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He was thought to have covered up the car in his garage and ‘did things to alter’ them being able to locate it.

Polevich later turned himself in over the accident and pleaded guilty to two felony charges, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

The driver was facing a possible term of seven years behind bars, but TMZ has now reported that he was sentenced to one year in jail on Wednesday.

His license will also be suspended for six months, and he has been handed a N2.1 million fine.

Minaj has not yet spoken about the news.

Nicki Minaj becomes 1st rapper to pass 200 million followers on Instagram

Popular rapper Nicki Minaj added a new achievement to her record on social media. This comes as she became the first rapper to pass 200 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

As of the time she attained the new feat, Nicki Minaj had over 6000 posts and was following only 634 people on the platform.

See the reactions from her fans below:

misschidel:

"Their fav can neverrespect to the queen."

dreamynaturalle:

"Congratulations to her me I dey struggle to reach 2k followers for the past 1 year ."

Source: TUKO.co.ke