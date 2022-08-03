Media personality Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share stunning snaps of himself rocking an all-white look

The hardworking Amademoni rapper took to social media to show off the fruits of his labour and his fans are here for it

Reacting to Mufasa's snaps, his followers applauded their favourite hip-hop artist for looking super clean in the cool snaps

Cassper Nyovest is spreading boss energy on his timeline. The rapper took to social media to share stunning snaps of himself looking super clean.

Cassper Nyovest rocked an all-white look in the snaps he shared online. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: UGC

The Siyathandana hitmaker looked dapper in his all-white look. The star has been putting in the work and securing major deals since he made it in the music industry.

He's now showing off the fruits of his hard labour and Mzansi is here for it. Taking to Twitter, Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"Pump it!!! Louder!!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The star's fans took to his comment section to praise their fave for looking super clean.

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Looking good Mufasa, very attractive. Any person in white irrespective of beauty and the beast, attracts all angles, left, right, center."

@Aubrey67508580 wrote:

"Super Clean."

@Valenti57395761 commented:

"My favourite."

@PromigoLucadow said:

"The whole superstar."

@LugongoloOdwa wrote:

"The King himself."

@EsaboKetelo commented:

"Clean and dope."

@Jayden_Asante said:

"I know what success looks like."

@FOptiks added:

"The eye-wear is fire."

Cassper Nyovest scores impressive goal during celeb match

Legit.ng reported that Cassper Nyovest scored a cracker of a goal when Mzansi hip-hop stars played against their music peers, the Gqom artists.

The rapper-turned-businessman also showed off his passing skills during the celebrity soccer match played over the weekend.

Reacting to videos, social media users shared that Mufasa is multi-talented and agreed that the national soccer team needs him as a striker.

One social media fan who reacted wrote:

"Chiefs must sign you Cass, I have a feeling you can help them with a cup nyana with those passes."

Another fan wrote:

"Wow bro wena you know everything Mos. I Never Thought that you know how to play soccer like this."

Source: Briefly.co.za