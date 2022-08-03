YouTuber Lily Petals and her Kenyan husband James, the father of her two adorable daughters, divorced in February

Barely three months after their bitter divorce, James travelled to Kenya and married another lady in a colourful traditional wedding

The content creator revealed she is happy in her new relationship and fans are more than happy for her

Popular YouTuber Lily Petals has introduced her new lover online months after publicly revealing she had divorced her Kenyan husband.

Ex-lovers Lily Petals and James show off their new partners. Photos: Lily Petals, Kingjames_papa.

Source: Instagram

Lily Petal's hubby marries Kenyan lady

Lily was married to James and even ran a joint YouTube channel, but later renamed it. After their breakup a few months ago, the Korean lady changed hers to Lily Petals.

James and Lily were together for 12 years, but on February 6, 2022, they divorced. The couple was blessed with two adorable daughters and always served couple goals on social media, leaving many green with envy.

The couple lived in the USA with their kids and used to travel around the world, but in February, they divorced.

"James and I have decided to go our separate ways and we got divorced," Lily said.

The mother of two said her man moved out of their home, and they still live close to each other so as to co-parent.

In the video that garnered over 1.4 million views on her YouTube channel, Lily said James moved out with all the furniture from their master bedroom and was left to sleep on a mattress on the floor.

Less than three months after the divorce, James travelled to Kenya and married a lady identified as Miss Mahianyu. Photos from their traditional wedding were shared on the lady's sister's Instagram account on May 30, and she captioned them:

"When love wins, no matter what they say doesn't matter...All the best in this new chapter. Congrats my loves."

Lily found out her ex-husband remarried via social media.

Lily Petals reveals she is happy with her new man

Lily also moved on and is currently dating an American man, Chris Jackson, a single father of three. Chris's kids were great fans of Lily and were surprised to meet her face to face.

Later, the two planned to meet in Atlanta with their children because they lived in different states.

Chris and Lily are in a happy relationship and have been sharing cute photos together accompanied by sweet messages.

"You make me smile," Lily captioned one of her photos.

Commenting on his lover's post, the father of three said:

"I never stopped smiling ever since you said 'yes' my love ."

The blended family has been spending quite a lot of time together, and it is not clear whether they live together or haven't yet moved in.

Source: TUKO.co.ke