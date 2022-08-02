Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to share that he made it on the cover of yet another international magazine

The Grammy-winning DJ excitedly announced that he appeared on a two-page spread of a prestigious mag, L'Officiel Ibiza

The South African dance music producer's fans took to his comment section to praise their fave for continuing to inspire them

Black Coffee is an international superstar, there's no doubt about that. The Grammy-winning DJ took to the timeline to share that he did an exclusive interview with an international magazine.

Black Coffee appeared on the cover of yet another international magazine. Image: @realblackcoffee

The South African-born DJ appeared on a two-page spread of the inaugural issue of L'Officiel Ibiza. Now we know that when he's not playing at the world's renowned party destination, he's busy doing exclusive sit downs with international media.

The excited Superman hitmaker announced his good news on Twitter and Mzansi is here for it. Black Coffee captioned his post:

"Excited to share my two page spread and exclusive interview in the inaugural issue of L’Officiel Ibiza."

The award-winning dance music producer's fans took to his comment section to congratulate their fave for continuing to fly the Mzansi flag high.

@PrinceN52775840 wrote:

"I love your music. You inspire us a lot."

@Mrjikijiki_SA said:

"Big Moves."

@TINYSPEAKERZSA commented:

" 'I am living proof that the only thing the African children need is equal opportunity,' Black Coffee. Very inspiring read."

@MasinaDennisk said:

"Congratulations and thanks for showing us that love exists and it is beautiful through Music."

@lena_brawen wrote:

"Beautiful dialogue! Keep inspiring."

@Sibuzakes added:

"Nkosinathi; name says it all, we blessed with you, Bro."

