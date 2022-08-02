Amber Heard is still not done with the case against her ex-hubby Johnny Depp if the newly released court documents are anything to go by

According to the Aquaman actress' legal team, they filed documents on March 28 claiming the 59-year-old actor had erectile dysfunction, which contributed to his anger issues

Amber's team further claimed that Depp's penile malady was partly the reason he would get agitated when sleeping with his wife

Amber Heard and her ex-hubby Johnny Depp. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Amber Heard's team: Johhny Depp's anger due to bedroom issues

According to Page Six, the Aquaman actress' legal team argued on March 28 filing that the actor's malady played a major role in the actor's alleged violent behaviour.

“Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle assault to Amber Heard,” the documents alleged.

The 36-year-old's lawyers further claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's penile problem would make it more probable that he would become angry or agitated when having bedroom encounters with Heard.

In May, Heard broke down in tears during the former couple’s defamation trial as she testified that her 59-year-old ex-hubby sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

“I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken. I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything," she said during the trial.

Depp wins defamation suit against wife

Depp, in June 2022, won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber, and was to be paid a hefty amount.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was to be awarded KSh 975 million, and his lawyers left the courthouse smiling.

The jury found favour in the actor's lawsuit and that Amber's 2018 op-ed was defamation against him.

The Aquaman actress won one of three counterclaims against her ex-husband and was awarded N6.2 billion.

The two got divorced in 2017, and their trial was filled with contrary versions of their married life.

Source: TUKO.co.ke