A video of Tracey Boakye's daughter Akua Nhyira has popped up online after the actress' wedding and dinner party

The video spotlights the little princess, who was largely missing at her mother's wedding, dancing with excitement

Eagle-eyed fans observed that the two children of the actress were hardly seen in her wedding visuals after Nhyira's clip surfaced

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Ntiamoah tied the knot on Thursday, July 28, in a glamourous traditional and white wedding.

The two entertainment personalities hosted a lavish dinner party on Friday after their nuptials in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The nuptials followed a lavish bridal shower attended by a few loved ones and close associates.

Photos of Tracey Boakye, her daughter Akua Nhyira, and husband. Credit: nana_akua_nhyira

The star-studded wedding dinner party saw celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene, including Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah of the "Mafia Gang" in attendance.

During all the ceremonies, however, the children of Tracey Boakye were loudly missing in sight, and some eagle-eyed fans observed.

In a new video online, her daughter Nhyira was seen dancing with excitement, and netizens have reacted to the clip.

Legit.ng spotlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens react on social media

SamVee said:

''She was missing in her mom's wedding pics.''

DeeKay replied:

''Yeah. I didn't see Tracey's children there kraa.''

Tracey Boakye and husband step out in style to thanksgiving dinner in twin outfits

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are truly made for each other. The two sealed their love for each other on July 28, 2022, with a plush ceremony in Kumasi.

On the fourth day, they held a thanksgiving lunch after they went for a thanksgiving service as part of celebrations of their union.

For the Thanksgiving Service, the two wore an all-white outfit. Mr Badu Ntiamoah wore a white kaftan with a white pair of trousers. Tracey wore a corset dress that had long silk puff sleeves. She covered her hair with a white scarf as well.

