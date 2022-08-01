Popular comedian, Trevor Noah, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with former Barcelona player Thierry Henry while gushing about him

The two stars were out and about on Saturday, watching Barcelona defeat the Red Bulls by a score of two to one

Social media users took to the Comedian's comments section to express their admiration for Trevor, who is flying the South African flag high, while also recognising Henry

Trevor Noah has once again hung out with greatness following his American debut. The South African comedian was spotted with French soccer legend Thierry Henry.

Trevor Noah and Henry Thierry met up at a soccer game this past weekend. Image: Robbi Jay Barrat- AMA/Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The two stars met on Saturday during a heated soccer match between Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls. Henry is a former player for both teams, and he showed his love for both by wearing a custom-made half-and-half jersey for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a photo of himself and Henry walking onto the field after Barcelona defeated the Red Bulls. On Instagram, Trevor posted the following:

"Such a great night watching the future of @fcbarcelona while spending time with a legend of the game Thierry Henry. ⚽️❤️"

Social media users react to Trevor's post

@shannon_marino_friedman said:

"I love this!!! "

@anzeyimana07 wrote:

"My two most favourite guys in the whole world…. Did I say handsome as well….❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@chef_dedewyt shared:

"You cant help but see the South African boy in you when you meet icons stars tsa kasi.. di string"

@theeskyye posted:

"TREVOOOORRR!!!!❤️❤️ You are a legend amongst legends "

@caroline_kautsire commented:

"Wait, matching clothes too?! Was this planned? ❤️"

@micheline_howard added:

"Thierry and Barcelona! Doesn’t get better than that. Very jealous"

