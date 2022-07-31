American singer Britney Spears has completed her long-awaited book that shares intricate details about her personal lifestyle and family background

The tell-all book that has seen its publication delayed captures details about her conservatorship battle

Britney and her team originally wanted to have the memoir available in January 2023 but it was postponed

American singer and dancer Britney Spears's tell-all book publication has been halted after it faced a paper shortage.

Britney Spears pockets N6.2b advance book deal pay

according to Daily Mail, Britney had signed the book deal, receiving N6.2 billion advance payment.

Britney Spears' book delayed. @britneyspears

Source: Getty Images

The memoir that had been completed and ready for the rollout was to be released to the public in January 2023.

Publication of the book that captures deeper details about her family has, however been affected, and her fans might be forced to wait a little longer than expected.

According to TMZ, Britney finished the memoir, which will be published by Simon & Schuster however, the plans have been scuttled owing to a paper shortage.

Britney Spears record-breaking book deal

On Thursday, February 24, Legit.ng reported Britney inking a multi-million deal for the tell-all biography.

Spears signed a 'record-breaking' publishing deal for a tell-all memoir that is expected to rock the world with details of her rise to fame, relationship with her family and life under a conservatorship for over ten years.

Page Six reported Simon & Schuster is the lucky publisher who won the US$15m publishing deal for the pop star’s memoir after a hotly contested bidding war.

“The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas," said a source who wished to remain anonymous.

Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama signed a deal worth an estimated US$65m to write books for Penguin Random House in 2017.

Britney Spears fights conservatorship

Just a few months ago, Spears successfully fought a court-ordered conservatorship put in place by her father, Jamie Spears, for almost 14 years.

Conservatorship is typically for older or infirm people who can't decide for themselves.

Jamie instigated the conservatorship in 2007 when Spears underwent a period of mental illness.

