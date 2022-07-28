Tracey Boakye organised a beautiful bridal shower ahead of her long-awaited wedding ceremony, and photos from the event had fans gushing

Some of Tracey's closest friends graced the occasion and made the event a memorable one for their soon-to-be-wed friend

The photos from the occasion went viral on social media as multiple folks shared them on their social media pages, leaving peeps impressed

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is getting married, and as a part of traditional white wedding practices, she has had a bridal shower in celebration of the upcoming wedding ceremony.

Close friends of the actress graced the occasion and made the event a fulfilling one for Tracey.

Photo: Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

Source: UGC

The ladies looked gorgeous as they showed up in matching black lace dresses, while Tracey stood out in a beautiful peach and gold dress.

The ladies were all smiles as they had a wonderful time. The setting looked luxurious as photos of Tracey were fixed on the wall, with some flowers alongside to give the auditorium a more beautiful look. The footage and photos from the event wowed folks as they congratulated Tracey.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social Media Reactions

mini_khi.khi said:

This is beautiful

satisluxuryhair was happy for Tracey:

I’m teary u derserve the best Tracey

ama_sarfo_sandra also wrote:

Aden Afia schwa antumi anko bi anaa, congratulations ooo Ghana’s richest woman

nanamavigilant commented:

Yaa you deserve the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️

queenafiaschwarzenegger a close friend of Tracey said:

Congratulations my daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️so proud of you

See Video Here

Yvonne Nelson refuses to employ job seeker over social media disagreement

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson recounted how she refused to employ a job seeker after she got to know his Twitter handle.

According to her, during the interview, she asked him for his Twitter handle, and to her surprise, she had already blocked him in the past for insulting her.

In her words:

“Stay on twitter and continue fooling and insulting people you’ve never met. Your future self will regret it. One guy came for a job interview and i asked him for his twitter handle, guess what, i had blocked him. Well….you know the rest. Keep fooling wai.”

Source: YEN.com.gh