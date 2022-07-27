Nollywood's melanin queen, Linda Osifo, turns a year older today, and to celebrate her big day, she decided to visit the Living Fountain Orphanage (LFO)

The actress, through her philanthropic organisation the LAO Foundation, donated computers to the orphanage in support of the E-learning Initiative

Linda was joined at the event by her other celebrity friends, including fashion designer Tolu Bally, Sharonniah and Sasha Ekama

Popular Nollywood dark-skinned beauty, Linda Adesuwa Osifo is a year older, July 27, 2022, and in a charitable celebration of her birthday, she decided to visit an orphanage in Lagos, the Living Fountain Orphanage.

Legit.ng was there to witness the screen diva show her support for the orphanage by donating computers to the less-privileged children at the centre.

Linda Osifo continues her E-Learning Initiative, through the LAO foundation.

Source: Original

This is the 3rd annual celebration of the actress' E-learning Initiative through her charity organisation, the Lao Foundation.

The movie star was so excited to be able to help the less privileged in her own little way.

She was at the orphanage in the company of her Nollywood colleagues, and other industry friends like the ace fashion designer, Tolu Bally, Sasha B Ekama, Sharonniah, and Onose Amen.

My Father's childhood is my motivation

The Edo queen, who turned 31-year-old, opened up about her motivation to continue giving back to society, especially to orphans.

"My father's childhood is my strongest motivation": Linda Osifo says

Source: Original

During her recent visit to the Living Fountain Organisation (LFO), she revealed that her father growing up was an orphan and that his story, struggle and resolve are the biggest motivation behind her E-Learning Initiative.

The initiative is now in its third year, and it's only gotten bigger and better.

