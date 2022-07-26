Fans of Big Brother Naija star Liqurose have been supporting and spoiling her for a year, a task they enjoy doing

To mark their anniversary, the Liquolions, as they are called, gave the dancer mouth-watering gifts

Liquorose has the choice to travel to any country of her choice, courtesy of her ever-supportive fans

Big Brother Naija fans go all out to celebrate their favourite housemate, and so far, popular dancer Liquorose has enjoyed the privilege for a year.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of "shipping" the dancer, her fans decided to gift her an all-expense-paid trip to any country of her choice.

Liquorose fans celebrate one year anniversary with her Photo credit: @gistwell

Source: Instagram

Liquorose was also gifted the sum of N400k but as a shopping voucher. The room where the presentation was made was decorated with balloons and other pieces.

See the clip below:

Reactions to Liquorose' gifts

nafisat.ahmed.14224:

"Baby girl for life."

joy4_live:

"Yes oooh the best fans for life."

kimchochoo:

"I loved this girl b4 Bbn ND I must say am so obsessed with her ryt now.. I can't believe am stil dreaming abt her despite watching Bbn7 no fav this year coz am still obsessed with this sweet soul here who won 20M through tasks."

josephharold24:

"Odogwu fanbase doings."

_teemah6:

"Musafa herself, Big Fish❤️"

imaobongjumbo:

"It can only be Liquolions"

tshepiso_magodla:

"She won with her lions."

catherine.mahlangu.5:

"Only liquorrose is trending with the new housemates."

gl.ory3149:

"Odogwu lions we Dior for life nd my beauty with brains u deserve it '

jhiboo:

"We roar differently."

iamlaurine_hassan:

"This one is blessed."

Emmanuel shares video to defend himself after cheating saga with Liquorose

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Emmanuel refused to deny or confirm that he cheated on Liquorose when they were in Dubai.

The dancer made the shocking revelation which led to her ex getting dragged on various social media platforms.

A video of Emmanuel that made the rounds on social media showed him at a beach, and the content of the voice-over affirmed that he was good to Liquorose at some point in their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng