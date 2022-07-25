Sarkodie graced Adina's Amplified concert with a thrilling performance and his fashion style captured the attention of many

Adina's Amplified concert saw its maiden edition and many stars aside Sarkodie made an appearance making it a memorable night

Sarkodie performed on stage with Adina in a beautiful black tuxedo and sneaker and had netizens debating about his fashion style

Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi on Saturday, July 23, 2022 held the first edition of her Amplified concert.

The show saw a lot of celebrities gracing the occasion as they came in their numbers to support Adina.

Adina thrilled fans with her rich catalog of songs and had some top superstars like Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene performing on the night.

One of the performances that captured the most attention was Sarkodie's as he hopped on stage to perform 'Makoma' with Adina.

The pair stole the hearts of the audience with their performance as they cheered them. A video of their performance circulated on social media and fans were happy to see the pair bond on stage.

Sarkodie's fashion choice also caught the attention of fans and stirred up debate. The rapper had a beautiful black tuxedo and a pair of sneakers.

The fashionable musician's choice of dressing had folks debating whether sneakers blend well with tuxedos. Fans had divided opinions on the matter. See Video Here

teddydwyane questioned the Sarkodie's choice of fashion:

"Why wear a tuxedo with a sneaker? I know tuxedos don’t go with sneakers, that’s the rule:

ak_frimpy gave his opinion on the issue:

@teddydwyane if you can say this, then it means you obviously don’t know anything about fashion….There’s no rule or whatever, You can check it out later , the number of people who wear tuxedos with sneakers and you’ll change that perception of yours.

jeffrey_xcalade also chipped in his opinion:

@teddydwyane oh chale. It’s a normal thing oo, watch the NBA stars and others and you would know it’s a thing. Lol

Sarkodie Says He Is Not Stingy And That He Hates Giving Out Money On Camera

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has broken his silence on the perception people have of him about being stingy when it comes to throwing money onto his fans.

In Ghana, many celebrities and people in authority are known to give money to their fans or throw money into crowds during public appearances.

However, in an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said that he is not happy being captured on camera giving money to people.

The CEO of Sarkcess Music noted that a video or photo of him giving out money to people reduces the respect he has for them.

