Nigerians both home and abroad are basking in athlete, Tobi Amusan's win as she broke and set a new world record

Shortly after her race, the young lady was seen jubilating with some of her fans and one of them called her attention to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Amusan spared some time to just like everyone else, go low and raise her shoulders in pride at the 'buga won' part

Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan, has earned every right to carry her shoulders up all over the world according to Kizz Daniel's song, Buga.

The celebrated athlete recently set a world record as the fastest female hurdler, a feat that has got Nigerians both home and abroad buzzing with pride.

Tobi Amusan celebrated with onlookers at the stadium Photo credit: @birovr

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Amusan was seen at the edge of the race track, shaking hands with people who congratulated her.

A man was particularly playing Kizz Daniel's Buga and he called the athlete's attention to it. She indulged him by doing the viral dance before giving the man a high-five and going her way.

The man identified on Instagram as Il Biro wrote:

"Tobi Amusan, 100m hurdles, World Champion!!! WORLD RECORD: 12:12!!! Nigeria had no medals since the start of the athletics championship… then today 2 medals in the space of 10minutes."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

jemimaosunde:

"Love itttt."

houseofore:

"Nigeria to the world. We are proud of you Tobi."

officialyvonneli:

"You are always so supportive of my country, u are a happy soul . Thanks for always spreading love."

lushweddingrings:

"So amazing."

lachicadelosguantes:

"I love the way you support people ❤❤❤"

champion_media_inc:

"That was great you sure thought it out right and yes, you achieved it. You got her to Buga won!"

thisismezie:

"You’re the best ❤️. We love you "

