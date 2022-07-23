Popular Nigerian female singer Yemi Alade is making headlines over a report that claimed she was denied a visa to perform in Canada

According to the report, the singer was denied a visa to Canada because she might now want to leave the country

The report, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked reactions from Nigerian fans of the singer

One of Nigeria’s most talented singers and songwriters, Yemi Alade, is in the news after a report went viral claiming she was denied a visa to perform in Canada.

The report claimed the denial was due to fears that the Nigerian singer might not leave the country.

Nigerians express disappointment as Yemi Alade is denied Canadian visa. Credit: @yemialade

A report via Le Devoir, which is a French-language newspaper published in Montreal and distributed in Quebec and throughout Canada, disclosed that the afro-pop superstar will be unable to perform at the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique’s final closing concert on Sunday.

Suzanne Rousseau, the festival co-founder, in a statement, said the visa denial was due to “financial reasons, and for fears that the group wouldn’t leave Canada,” as he lamented that the process of applying for a visitor’s visa has been difficult for “at least five years.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her words;

“Finally, we got an answer saying the musicians were refused, saying they have to guarantee that they have enough financial means that will make them go back to their country”.

As of the time of this report, Yemi Alade is yet to react to the report.

Internet users react as Yemi Alade is reportedly denied a visa to Canada

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

billion_dollarbabyyy:

"Imagine SMH, this one na see finish o ."

hrmobaadebiyi:

"HAHAHA IS THIS A JOKE??"

daplus2013:

"They don’t know. Not everyone is smitten by their visa. They should google her na."

callmedamy:

"No be una fault na nigeria cause am ."

capry_sunn:

"Our own mama africa?this people nor get respect o."

Yemi Alade advises fans about Instagram

Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter Yemi Alade dropped another nugget for her teeming fans as she advised them on how they should manage what they see on social media, especially Instagram.

The singer who shared this via a video on her Instastory said a lot of people go on Instagram and start comparing their lives to what they see on other people's timelines.

According to Yemi, there is no joy in checking other people's timelines and how they are faring on Instagram and comparing it to one's life. She said it is the fastest way to sadness.

Source: Legit.ng