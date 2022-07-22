Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo announced he's bought himself a new Mercedes Benz and revealed it has a KDJ number plate

This new feat comes months after the popular Kikuyu artiste got his parents a mansion, which earned him a spot in the hearts of his fans

His followers congratulated him on getting the fine ride, while some encouraged him to keep pushing for more blessings

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo has bought himself a sleek Mercedes Benz as a treat months after surprising his parents.

Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo. Photo: DJ Fatxo.

Source: Instagram

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo shows off new blessings

The Mugithi musician shared a long thread on his Instagram page alongside the German machine he bought and thanked God for the blessings.

Part of what he wrote read:

"I want to debut my new ride and give thanks to God for his unconditional love and blessings. I dedicate this car to God, my undoubted fans who have continued to support my art and music and finally to anyone who is going through struggles with their dream."

Fatxo also encouraged people with dreams to never lose hope in their ideology of being winners.

"Finally, always remember the life infront of you is more important than the life behind you. Mr DJ is happy to have a KDJ," he added.

Here are some of the reactions from his fans:

@kenntwitts said:

"Congratulations."

@izzodj commented:

"Wow. God did it."

@_one.jerry said:

"DJ with a KDJ. Congratulations."

@juleschege commented:

"Congrats you deserve it."

@mwas_lee_ke said:

"Congratulations bro. Blessings will follow you always. Hard work and consistency really pays."

@tashharrie added:

"Congrats bro, keep it up."

@george_njugush added:

"Good investment for future."

@jojo_nduta said:

"Congrats Duke, and preach on. May the Lord continue to elevate you more and more."

@winniemurigi commented:

"Alaaaaa! Welcome to the Mercedes family and congratulations my brother. Continue soaring higher."

