Jennifer Lopez and the 49-year-old actor secretly got married last weekend in Las Vegas, leaving netizens shocked

The two took their first international trip together as a wedded couple and went to France for their wedding

Photos shared online showed the couple walking in the streets, holding hands while minding their business

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have taken their first international trip as Mr and Mrs to enjoy their honeymoon.

Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take their love story to Paris

The newlyweds were photographed honeymooning in Paris, France, on Thursday, a few days after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

This came a few days after the two secretly got married in Las Vegas in an event attended by their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In photos shared by Page Six, the couple looked smitten as they held hands while strolling through the City of Love.

The 52-year-old actress dazzled in a flowy red dress with a plunging neckline, while her new husband donned a dark suit and flashed his new wedding band.

According to the publication, earlier in the day, the Into You hitmaker was photographed in a much more casual getup.

She rocked a simple T-shirt with jeans and a fedora, while the Justice League actor arrived in a blue button-up and matching pants.

This France trip marked their first getaway since Lopez confirmed she and Affleck secretly got married last weekend.

The photos also showed the couple walking in the streets, holding hands while minding their business.

Ben Affleck son crashes car

Legit.ng previously reported that Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son, Samuel, slightly rammed into a parked BMW as he attempted to reverse it.

Singer J'L had hopped into the back seat of the bright yellow Lamborghini SUV before the minor incident occurred.

J'Lo, Affleck and his son were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when Affleck allowed the minor to get in the driver’s seat of the top-of-the-range vehicle.

According to Page Six, Samuel put the Lambo in reverse, backing into the parked white luxury BMW.

The minor and his dad got out to inspect both vehicles before Affleck comforted his son with a hug.

Source: TUKO.co.ke