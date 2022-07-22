Ghanaian director and writer Kuukua Eshun is set to make the nation proud in the United States

The talented Kuukua Eshun has been slated to headline a forthcoming exhibition in America later in July

Kuukua's works will be showcased at the Pray For Us exhibition being curated by Bre'Ann White

An upcoming American exhibition titled, ‘Pray for Us,’ will headline the works of a Ghanaian director and writer, Kuukua Eshun, as well as the creations of a number of other creatives later in July.

Curated by Bre’Ann White as part of the Womxnhouse Detroit Curatorial residency, and made possible by The Knight Foundation, “Pray For Us” will exhibit the works of Kuukua Eshun, Jade Lilly, Wayne Lawrence, Rachel Thomas, and Faith Couch in Detroit.

Scheduled for July 23 to August 23, 2022, the exhibition will also host an installation to honour the passing of Edna White, which will be put up by Bre’Ann White and Dedriauna Walker.

Kuukua Eshun's works are set to be exhibited in the US Photo source: @kuuksss

Source: UGC

“’Pray for Us’ explores prayer as an ancestral technology connecting this world and the next, bringing peace, comfort, and solace to those seeking heavenly guidance. Centering Mary and the marginalized, yet vital role of motherhood in the Christian faith, “Pray For Us'' invites artists from across the globe to explore motherhood through the conduit of prayer, illuminating the ways motherly figures of all genders shape our spiritual traditions.

“The show will illustrate how mothers fortify our communities with love, care, and enlightenment, rematriating our relationship to prayer and our connection to the divine,” a statement said.

This would however not be the first time Kuukua Eshun is premiering her film in Detroit. In 2019, Kuukua’s film “Artist, Act Of Love,” the 14 international award-winning short film, was screened in Detroit as part of Re:pulica’s festival.

In the words of Bre’Ann, this exhibition forms part of her lifelong mission to make better her community.

“My mission in life is to uplight my community and give a voice and platform to the limitless power and beauty of the black experience. In photography and high-end creative direction, I can exist as my full self and thrive on a path that I was told wouldn’t be viable. In my work, I manipulate traditions and glorify scenes that seem ordinary as a way to honor my own nontraditional path. I have used the city of Detroit as a backdrop to launch an international brand that now executes cross-sector collaborations, social justice campaigns, exhibitions, and panel discussions, all with an eye towards authentically amplifying authenticity. It’s about providing people with the opportunity to be bold and feel beautiful, talented, and seen,” she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh