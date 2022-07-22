Jackie Appiah recently dominated social media trends with a video of her new mansion at Trassaco estate

Following the video and subsequent questions about her source of wealth, Jackie's friend, Fred Nuamah, revealed details of the actress' houses

A photo of one of the houses said to be the first to have been built by Jackie, has surfaced online

Star actress Jackie Appiah recently trended online after a video of her beautiful house at Trassaco estate popped up.

In the video, Jackie was taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds who had just visited Ghana on a tour of the house.

The video triggered many reactions from Ghanaians across various social media platforms, with many asking questions about the source of wealth of the actress.

Jackie Appiah is reported to have built her first hosue in 201 Photo source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's friend reveals sources of wealth

The lingering talk about Jackie's new house and source of wealth irked one of her friends, Fred Nuamah, who disclosed how the actress makes her money.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Fred Nuamah, Jackie owns an impressive real estate portfolio which consists of about seven houses/apartments scattered across East Legon, Labone, and Cantonments.

Photo of Jackie's 1st house

Following Nuamah's revelation, a photo of one of Jackie Appiah's houses has found its way onto social media. The photo shows the house to be a decent-looking edifice which is painted in bright colour with a spacious compound.

According to Instagram blogger Cutie Juls who shared the photo, the house which is located at East Legon Hills is the first of the actress' many houses. She reportedly built it about 12 years ago.

The blogger indicated that Jackie stayed in the house for about one year. She moved back to her mother's house in order to rent hers and has been giving that house out since that time.

Jackie Appiah earns praise

The story about Jackie's first house has garnered a lot of praise from social media users who think she acted wisely.

manuel_empro said:

"She's someone who doesn't brag that's why most people think otherwise but in life the best thing is to keep quiet and do what you want to do and ur hard work will do the talking, most people talk ill of her out of jealousy and it's not good...God can bless anybody."

kuddletyme said:

“You see this thing called money , all of us can earn it o, but how we spend it is where the difference is”... thank you cutie, am learning ."

mediaplus26 said:

"All we care about is that she’s smart and used her money wiselybig ups Jackie."

Jackie Appiah goes swimming in Dubai, her revealing costume causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported Jackie Appiah had flown to have a vacation in Dubai with her manager, Samira Yakubu.

In one of the videos from their vacation, Jackie and her manager have gone swimming with the actress rocking a swimsuit.

Jackie Appiah's daring costume for swimming has got many of her admirers on social media wowed.

Source: YEN.com.gh